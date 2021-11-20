iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,274,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,325,000 after buying an additional 63,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,625,000 after purchasing an additional 455,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,888,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,396,000 after acquiring an additional 28,673 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,040,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 818,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 67,988 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSA opened at $105.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.87. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $78.33 and a 12-month high of $105.90.

