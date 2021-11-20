Veriti Management LLC Reduces Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,017 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,537 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,980,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,255,000 after acquiring an additional 966,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,689,000 after acquiring an additional 741,715 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DD opened at $80.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

