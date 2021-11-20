Veriti Management LLC Sells 108 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 52.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2,856.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 58,835 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.64.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $190.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

