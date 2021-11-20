Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.65.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $125.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.32 and its 200-day moving average is $172.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.56 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

