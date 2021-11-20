Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

