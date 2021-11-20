Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.14% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3,921.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

