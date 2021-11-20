Justin Coulombe Sells 3,314 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $75,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Justin Coulombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Justin Coulombe sold 3,593 shares of Momentive Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $89,825.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Justin Coulombe sold 1,059 shares of Momentive Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $24,357.00.

Shares of Momentive Global stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. Momentive Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $128,976,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $92,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

