Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Sells $101,408.65 in Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IIPR opened at $275.28 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.81 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.05.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

