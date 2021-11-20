Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYI. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 34,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

