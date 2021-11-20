Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $961,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Stephens raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,612 shares of company stock worth $928,825 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

