Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.