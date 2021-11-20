Seaport Research Partners Begins Coverage on Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $265.77.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $210.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.80. Cigna has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 47.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after buying an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,262,000 after purchasing an additional 87,137 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 211,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,186 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.