Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.78.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $260.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $141.16 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.18.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.