Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a current ratio of 9.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

