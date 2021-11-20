Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.13.
Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a current ratio of 9.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62.
About Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.
