Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) CEO Todd Kahn Sells 10,523 Shares

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
TPR opened at $45.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.
TPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.
Tapestry Company Profile
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
