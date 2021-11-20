Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) CEO Todd Kahn Sells 10,523 Shares

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TPR opened at $45.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

TPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

