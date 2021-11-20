Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa Sells 3,179 Shares of Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $451,767.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 13,396 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $1,918,575.12.

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $135.96 on Friday. Duolingo Inc has a 52-week low of $118.54 and a 52-week high of $204.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUOL. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,484,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $29,113,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,908,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.