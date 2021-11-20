Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) EVP Glen Walter Sells 6,304 Shares

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.52 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $65.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average of $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $735,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 299.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.
