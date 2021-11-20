Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) EVP Glen Walter Sells 6,304 Shares

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.52 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $65.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average of $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $735,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 299.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

