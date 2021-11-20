La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director Kurt L. Darrow Sells 8,200 Shares of Stock

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $319,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $35.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.47. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.05.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 56.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,946 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth $18,479,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 103.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 161,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 82,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 74.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 55,417 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

