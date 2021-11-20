China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,074,800 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the October 14th total of 22,682,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 967,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.7 days.

Shares of EGRNF opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35. China Evergrande Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EGRNF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut China Evergrande Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Evergrande Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

