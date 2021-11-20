Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EMMA stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.89.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter.

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

