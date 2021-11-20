CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $98,000 in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 13.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 26.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 40,935 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $6.64 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $720.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.81.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

