CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $200,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 54.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Welltower by 14.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 323,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 40,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Welltower by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,862,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,753,000 after purchasing an additional 57,429 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Welltower by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,370,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,891,000 after purchasing an additional 38,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Welltower by 18.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.21.

Welltower stock opened at $84.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

