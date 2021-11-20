CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 25 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after buying an additional 788,349 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after buying an additional 184,631 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,254,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,283,000 after buying an additional 120,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,076 shares of company stock valued at $11,987,740 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $596.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $354.16 and a fifty-two week high of $614.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $549.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

