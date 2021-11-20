Virtu Financial LLC Has $296,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,485 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 258.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $77.43 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.75 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.00.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.052 per share. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 171.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

