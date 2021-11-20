Virtu Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 23,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 121,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 99,252.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $121.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $147.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.67.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.