Analysts Set Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Price Target at C$38.22

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. CIBC reduced their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Saputo to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cfra raised their target price on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Saputo stock opened at C$30.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.59. The stock has a market cap of C$12.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$29.22 and a 12-month high of C$42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

