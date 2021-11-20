Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Tenaris has decreased its dividend payment by 82.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Tenaris has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tenaris to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Shares of TS opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.79. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 35.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 28.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 57,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tenaris by 3,545.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 134,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

TS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

