OWNDATA Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One OWNDATA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $580,705.85 and $62.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

