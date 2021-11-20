Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.48.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Northland Power stock opened at C$40.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$9.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northland Power has a one year low of C$37.25 and a one year high of C$51.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.25.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$432.08 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.4924433 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.32%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

