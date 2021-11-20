Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.31

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 193862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korea Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 24.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 8.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 111.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,102,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

