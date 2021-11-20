CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Short Interest Down 35.8% in October

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the October 14th total of 188,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 250,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CONX in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CONX in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in CONX in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in CONX in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CONX in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CONX opened at $9.84 on Friday. CONX has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

