Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.57

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

