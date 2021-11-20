Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Short Interest Update

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the October 14th total of 58,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CUEN opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. Cuentas has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Cuentas had a negative net margin of 1,364.05% and a negative return on equity of 111.16%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cuentas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Cuentas by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 95,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 53,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Cuentas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cuentas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cuentas

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

