Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Hits New 1-Year High at $133.63

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $133.63 and last traded at $133.41, with a volume of 47935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.91.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tokyo Electron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.94.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

