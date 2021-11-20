Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the second quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Woodward by 120.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Woodward during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $114.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.28. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.04 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.