IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after buying an additional 797,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $781,343,000 after purchasing an additional 79,065 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $722,634,000 after purchasing an additional 100,768 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $268.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.12. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.52 and a 12 month high of $272.25.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.