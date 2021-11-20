Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $37.91 Million Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,173 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,568 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $37,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in BHP Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 690,998 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,972,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in BHP Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,167,000 after purchasing an additional 718,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

Shares of BBL stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

