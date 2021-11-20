State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Amundi acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth $68,064,375,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in McKesson by 16,720.1% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,984,000 after purchasing an additional 384,562 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in McKesson by 496.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 374,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,524,000 after purchasing an additional 311,286 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

MCK opened at $220.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.88 and a fifty-two week high of $227.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.70 and its 200 day moving average is $200.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,450 shares of company stock worth $13,983,640. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

