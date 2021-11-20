Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Trading Down 2.9%

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST)’s stock price fell 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.53 ($0.03). 3,687,910 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 2,191,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Vast Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.36. The company has a market capitalization of £5.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.21.

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, diamond, copper, lead, molybdenum, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania and the Chiadzwa Community diamond concession situated in Zimbabwe.

