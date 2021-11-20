Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 39.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 234.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 170.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 919,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,425,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.19. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.90 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

In related news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

