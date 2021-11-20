VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Ben Bun Wong Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $843,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $20.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.30 million. Analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

