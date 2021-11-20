Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Increased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $356,827,000 after acquiring an additional 94,092 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,855,132 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,908,000 after acquiring an additional 34,623 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $258,546,000 after acquiring an additional 227,426 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,068,698 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $241,211,000 after acquiring an additional 119,258 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,606,832 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $187,357,000 after acquiring an additional 31,570 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $110.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.