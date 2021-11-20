Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Jrs Investments Llc Sells 8,860 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 8,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $693,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,747 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $524,579.25.

On Monday, October 18th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 10,756 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $792,286.96.

On Friday, September 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 14,571 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $1,088,307.99.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,564 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $570,476.88.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $79.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -997.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.41. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

