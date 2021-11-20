Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Jrs Investments Llc Sells 8,860 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 8,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $693,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,747 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $524,579.25.
- On Monday, October 18th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 10,756 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $792,286.96.
- On Friday, September 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 14,571 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $1,088,307.99.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,564 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $570,476.88.
NASDAQ ALTR opened at $79.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -997.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.41. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $82.96.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
