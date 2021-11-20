Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Michael J. Malecek Sells 10,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PRTA stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fox-Davies Capital initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 106.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 1,129.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Prothena in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prothena in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Prothena by 60.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

