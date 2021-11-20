Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Michael J. Malecek Sells 10,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PRTA stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $79.75.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 106.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 1,129.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Prothena in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prothena in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Prothena by 60.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
About Prothena
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
