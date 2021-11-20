Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Insider Sells $1,002,400.00 in Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Voya Financial stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.48. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $70.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.25%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,756,000 after purchasing an additional 531,442 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 159,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 108,598 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

