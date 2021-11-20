Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Insider Sells $1,002,400.00 in Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Voya Financial stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.48. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $70.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,756,000 after purchasing an additional 531,442 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 159,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 108,598 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.
Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.