Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $109,000 Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 863.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after buying an additional 611,659 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,575,000 after buying an additional 445,591 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

KEYS stock opened at $194.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.71 and a twelve month high of $196.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.57 and a 200-day moving average of $163.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

