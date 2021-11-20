Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 31,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,523,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $182.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.68 and its 200-day moving average is $195.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

