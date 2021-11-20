Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 8,910 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 210.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $8.81 on Friday. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $301.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 36.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.