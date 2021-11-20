Berman Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 81,224 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of CME Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of CME Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total transaction of $132,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,492 shares of company stock worth $6,084,225 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

CME stock opened at $223.31 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.98 and a 52 week high of $230.89. The company has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

