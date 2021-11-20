Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $96,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $446.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $415.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $314.62 and a 52 week high of $449.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

